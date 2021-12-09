Iraq declares end to US-led combat mission

Iraq declares an end to the combat mission of the US-led international coalition in the Arab country. Iraqi National security adviser, Qassim al-Araji, says the coalition’s combat forces are set to withdraw from Iraq.

According to the official, Baghdad would continue its cooperation with the US-led coalition in the fields of development capacity and training.

So far, there has been no confirmation from the US-led coalition officials on the pullout of their troops from Iraq.

Following the US assassination of Iran’s top commander and anti-terror icon General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi companion Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in January 2020, Iraq’s parliament approved a bill demanding Washington withdraw its forces from the Arab country.

Washington drew some of its allies into Iraq in 2014 under the pretext of fighting Daesh, a terrorist group that was invading the country. But the foreign troops stayed on, even after the terrorists were defeated four years ago.