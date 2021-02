Iranian Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi has sat down with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Baghdad.

In the Tuesday meeting, the two sides discussed Tehran-Baghdad relations and ways of enhancing them.

The top Iranian official also reminded the Iraqi premier of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s support for the Iraqi government and people.

Al-Kadhimi, in turn, stressed the importance of boosting mutual cooperation in line with cementing regional security and stability.