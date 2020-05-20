Iran’s Top General Says End of Israel Imminent:

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, says the Palestinian intifada has entered a new critical phase and the end of the Israeli occupation is very close.

General Baqeri said those who have supported the crimes of Israel are in a huge quagmire of problems, and they are no longer able to ensure the survival of the Zionist regime.

In a statement on the occasion on the International Quds Day, the Iranian top commander also stressed that the strategic depth of the “Palestinian Resistance” discourse, with its pervasive influence on the geography of Jerusalem al-Quds, has weakened the will of the occupiers.

“Supported by the US and its allies, Zionism has occupied the Holy Land and has been committing crimes for 72 years,” reiterated Baqeri.

This year the International Quds Day has been affected by the COVID-19 after 41 years and people cannot hold demonstrations as before, he said.

“However, the resistance fighters are more sympathetic to the Palestinian people than before,” he added.

Baqeri further noted that this year people will declare their hatred of Zionism in various forms, and promise to dismantle this oppressive regime and turn the so-called deal of the century into the Achilles’ heel of global arrogance and Zionism.

International Quds Day is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan, based on an initiative by the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians and oppose Zionism and Israel.

Quds Day is also held in several other countries, mainly in the Arab and Muslim world, with protests against Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem. Rallies are held in various cities by both Muslim and non-Muslim communities around the world.