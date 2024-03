Over recent decades, Iran has witnessed a steady decline in childbirth rates, with the population growth rate dropping from 4.8 percent in the early 1980s to below one percent in recent years.

Iranian officials, most notably the country’s leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, have been calling for people to help increase the child birth rate, warning of the dangers of their refusal to do so.

Currently Iran has a population of 85 million people.