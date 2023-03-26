Sunday, March 26, 2023
Iran’s special envoy: Shia Muslims in good interaction with Taliban

By IFP Editorial Staff
Taliban

Iran’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi says Shia Afghans are interacting with the Taliban rulers of their country positively.

Kazemi Qomi noted that this interaction is aimed at strengthening unity and solidarity in Afghanistan.

He also congratulated all Afghans on Nowruz and the holy month of Ramadan.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan following a blitzkrieg across the country and took the former rulers of the country unawares in late summer of 2021.

Taliban has a history of mistreating Afghanistan’s Shia Muslims in the past. But ever since they took power again, there have been few reports of such rights abuses against the Shias.

