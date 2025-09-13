Iran’s security chief urges Islamic states to form “joint operations HQ” against Israeli aggression

In a post on X, Ali Larijani criticized the recent Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit as “full of speeches and without practical results,” likening it to an ineffective UN Security Council meeting.

He warned that inaction “is equal to ordering a new aggression against the Zionist regime,” and urged Muslim governments to take concrete collective steps rather than issuing statements.

Larijani added that even a limited, decisive move would alarm the regime’s backers and could force them to reconsider orders to Israel “in pursuit of world peace and a Nobel prize,” using ironic language to highlight “international hypocrisy.”

He also appealed to leaders to act on behalf of hungry and oppressed Palestinians, urging at minimum “a brief decision” to prevent their further destruction and to avert greater regional fallout.