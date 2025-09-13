IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Iran’s security chief urges Islamic states to form “joint operations HQ” against Israeli aggression

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ali Larijani

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council called on Islamic countries to establish a “Joint Operations Headquarters” to counter the “madness” of Israel, saying routine conferences and speeches without action only enable further aggression.

In a post on X, Ali Larijani criticized the recent Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit as “full of speeches and without practical results,” likening it to an ineffective UN Security Council meeting.

He warned that inaction “is equal to ordering a new aggression against the Zionist regime,” and urged Muslim governments to take concrete collective steps rather than issuing statements.

Larijani added that even a limited, decisive move would alarm the regime’s backers and could force them to reconsider orders to Israel “in pursuit of world peace and a Nobel prize,” using ironic language to highlight “international hypocrisy.”

He also appealed to leaders to act on behalf of hungry and oppressed Palestinians, urging at minimum “a brief decision” to prevent their further destruction and to avert greater regional fallout.

