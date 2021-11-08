Iran’s security chief to visit India

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council is going to participate in the third regional security meeting scheduled for Wednesday in New Delhi.

Rear Admiral Shamkhani and his counterparts from Russia, China, India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan will discuss the latest security developments in the region.

The initiative to hold the meeting was first launched by Iran. The first conference happened in 2018 in Tehran on the crisis in Afghanistan.

The second security conference also convened in Tehran in 2019 with high-ranking and security officials of Russia, China, India, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in attendance.