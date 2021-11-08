Iran’s security chief to visit India

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council is going to participate in the third regional security meeting scheduled for Wednesday in New Delhi.

Rear Admiral Shamkhani and his counterparts from Russia, China, India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan will discuss the latest security developments in the region.

The initiative to hold the meeting was first launched by Iran. The first conference happened in 2018 in Tehran on the crisis in Afghanistan.

The second security conference also convened in Tehran in 2019 with high-ranking and security officials of Russia, China, India, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in attendance.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here