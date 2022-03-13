Sunday, March 13, 2022
Iran’s Raisi says satellite advancement should continue with greater force

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says the recent successful launch of the Iranian military satellite Noor-2 (Light-2) is a manifestation of Iran’s national might that should continue with greater force.

At a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Raisi said acquiring the advanced technology to put a satellite into space was “very invaluable and a source of pride.”

“The obtainment of this technology is among the manifestations of national might, which was made possible with the efforts of the Armed Forces — especially the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps and the Communications Ministry — and which must continue with greater force,” he said.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force launched the Nour-2 (Light-2) satellite — its second homegrown satellite — into a low Earth orbit (LEO) on Tuesday morning.

Nour-2 is to carry out a range of military and civilian missions in Iran, including reconnaissance and natural disaster response operations.

Back on April 22, 2020, the IRGC had successfully placed Nour-1 into an orbit 425 kilometers above the earth’s surface

