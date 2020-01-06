Iran’s President Responds to Trump’s Attack Threat

In a post on his Twitter account on Monday, President Rouhani dismissed US President Donald Trump’s threat to attack dozens of Iranian targets.

“Those who refer to the number 52 should also remember the number 290,” the Iranian president said in the post, making a reference to Iran Air Flight 655, a passenger plane that was shot down by a US Navy guided-missile cruiser in the Persian Gulf waters in 1988 and took the lives of 290 civilians.

“Never threaten the Iranian nation,” the Iranian president warned Trump.

Top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was assassinated in a strike by American drones near Baghdad International Airport in the early hours of Friday.