Iran’s president calls for punishment of perpetrators of police station attack

Raisi in a statement offered his condolences to the Iranian nation and especially the families of “devoted” police forces who fell victim to the attack in Rask County in Sistan and Baluchistan Province, claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish ul-Adl terror group.

“The powerful security and law enforcement forces must identify the perpetrators and orderers of this heinous crime as quickly as possible so that they can be punished for their disgraceful act,” the statement read.

The president blamed the “stooges of the world arrogance” for what he called a “cowardly and indiscriminate” terror attack.

A day of mourning has been announced in Sistan and Baluchestan Province to honor the victims.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi promised the attackers would be brought to justice.

“Terrorists and their supporters must know that undoubtedly they will be caught at the hands of the self-sacrificing law enforcement and other intelligence-security forces and will be severely punished,” he stressed.

The attack, which occurred around midnight, was one of the deadliest in years for the region sitting close to Iran’s border with Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Similar attacks have occurred previously, including on July 23 when four policemen were killed while on patrol.

That came two weeks after two policemen and four assailants were killed in a shootout in the province, claimed by Jaish ul-Adl.