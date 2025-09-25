Iran’s President Pezeshkian, France’s Macron discuss prospects for agreement

In a post on X, Pezeshkian wrote that the two leaders exchanged views in New York on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

“The solution that addresses Europe’s concerns and guarantees Iran’s benefits was clearly articulated,” he noted, adding that mutual commitment to “justice and fairness” could make a final resolution achievable.

He also said the two sides agreed on addressing the issue of prisoners held in both countries.

Following the meeting, Macron stressed that Iran must allow full access to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors.

He underlined that “only a few hours remain” for Tehran to respond to European conditions before a so-called snapback mechanism that restores UN Security Council sanctions on Iran is activated, while insisting that “an agreement is still possible.”

The French president reiterated his country’s position that Iran must never obtain nuclear weapons, which Iranian officials have insisted are against the country’s doctrine.

Macron also demanded the immediate release of detained French citizens, including Cécile Kohler, Jacques Paris, and Lennart Monterlos, who are imprisoned in Iran for espionage charges.