Iran’s pres.: All Iranians should be encouraged to get vaccinated

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi has underlined the importance of encouraging and convincing all Iranian citizens to get vaccinated.

Raeisi was speaking during a Saturday visit to the National Coronavirus Taskforce in Tehran. He said the benefit of inoculation should be clarified for all people properly so that there is a rise in the rate of vaccination and the country hits the 81% mark in the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19.

Over the past 24 hours, 884,880 people were vaccinated in Iran, pushing the total number of doses so far administered to 93,562,617.

The number of people fully inoculated stands at 38,435,149. The vaccination process is in full swing in Iran. But Covid is continuing to kill people, mostly the unvaccinated.

From Friday to Saturday, 120 more people died of Covid. The total death toll from the disease since the start of the pandemic is 127,173.

Currently, the number of cities marked red is 29.

This is the highest level of threat from Covid.

Meanwhile, 112 cities are orange and 221 ones are yellow, which are respectively less dangerous hotspots of Covid. The number of blue cities where things have returned to normal is 83.