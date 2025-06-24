Iran’s parliament says weighing suspension of cooperation with IAEA

“Majlis (the Iranian Parliament) is drafting a plan to suspend cooperation with the agency until tangible guarantees regarding the professional attitude of this international organization are received,” Qalibaf said during an open session of the parliament.

Pointing to a religious decree by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei that prohibits nuclear weapons, the top lawmaker reiterated that Iran has no plans for non-peaceful use of nuclear energy.

“But the world clearly saw that the IAEA has failed to uphold its commitments and has become a political instrument,” he stressed, holding the UN nuclear agency responsible for the Israeli and American aggression against the Islamic Republic that started on June 13.

He added the US made another “strategic mistake” in its all-out support for the criminal Zionist regime, and that Washington’s “direct” involvement in Israel’s acts of aggression against Iran exposed the Tel Aviv regime’s inability to counter the Islamic Republic.

Iran regards the US’s “engagement in a war” on the Islamic Republic, which, Qalibaf said, is “intolerable,” as an indication of the Israeli regime’s “strategic failure in achieving its goals.”

“We will definitely respond in a way that will make gambler [US President Donald] Trump regret this act of aggression,” Qalibaf warned, only hours before Iranian armed forces pounded the US military base Al-Udeid in Qatar with a barrage of ballistic missiles.

The Iranian parliament speaker added the armed forces’ solid defense of the country and the nation’s full support have neutralized the Israeli-US military plot against the country.

In a social media post on Sunday morning, Trump himself claimed responsibility for the act of aggression against Iranian nuclear sites that violated international law.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump declared.

In another decisive response to the US aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, the Iranian Parliament on Sunday voted to close the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

A member of the Parliament’s committee on national security and foreign policy, Esmaeil Kowsari, said on Sunday that the Majlis has agreed to close the key artery for global energy trade in response to the US aggression and the silence of the international community.

The Strait of Hormuz, situated at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, is one of the most critical chokepoints in global trade, with roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil passing through it.