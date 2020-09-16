Iran’s New COVID-19 Cases, Fatalities Rise to Record-High

Iran has confirmed 179 new fatalities caused by the novel Coronavirus, the biggest one-day record since August 14, and 2,981 new cases of infection, the highest since June 6.

In her press briefing on Wednesday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari said the new deaths increase the overall death toll to 23,632.

The new cases also raise the total number of infections to 371,816, she added.

So far, she added, 352,019 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,827 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,641,581 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Ardabil, Golestan, Markazi, Alborz, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kermanshah, South Khorasan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Khuzestan provinces, she added.