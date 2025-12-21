Iran FM: Talks with US depend on readiness for a fair agreement, not dictation

In an interview with Russia’s RT network, Araghchi confirmed that he had previously been in contact with Steve Witkoff, the US president’s special envoy, though those contacts were halted several months ago.

He said the two sides held five rounds of talks focused on Iran’s nuclear program and had scheduled a sixth round for June 15, which was canceled after Israel launched an “unprovoked and illegal attack on Iran,” later joined by the US.

Araghchi described the incident as a bitter experience, recalling Washington’s earlier withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

He said that following the 12-day conflict, limited contacts with Witkoff continued, but the US insistence on resuming talks was pursued “incorrect approach.”

According to Araghchi, Iran is open to negotiations based on mutual respect and reciprocal interests, but will not accept pressure or dictates.

He noted that recent attempts at dialogue, including efforts on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to address the “snapback” issue, failed despite Iran presenting

constructive proposals.

He concluded that Iran believes the US is not yet prepared for a just agreement and that talks will only be possible when that position changes.