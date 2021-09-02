Iran’s Nemati wins third gold at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

World-renowned Iranian archer Zahra Nemati makes history by striking gold in the women’s individual recurve at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games.

On Thursday, Nemati won her third gold medal in a row after beating Italian Vincenza Petrilli 6-5 in a breathtaking competition.

She earlier beat Brazilian Fabiola Dergovics 7-1 and Russian Svetlana Barantseva 6-5.

Nemati’s last medal was the ninth gold of the Iranian athletes in the 2020 Paralympic Games.

She is the third Iranian woman to win gold at Tokyo Paralympics 2020.