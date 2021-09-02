Iran’s Nemati wins third gold at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-
Iran’s Nemati wins third gold at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

World-renowned Iranian archer Zahra Nemati makes history by striking gold in the women’s individual recurve at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games.

On Thursday, Nemati won her third gold medal in a row after beating Italian Vincenza Petrilli 6-5 in a breathtaking competition.

She earlier beat Brazilian Fabiola Dergovics 7-1 and Russian Svetlana Barantseva 6-5.

Nemati’s last medal was the ninth gold of the Iranian athletes in the 2020 Paralympic Games.

She is the third Iranian woman to win gold at Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here