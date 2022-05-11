Iran’s leader calls for officials to pay more attention to livelihoods of teachers

Ayatollah Khamenei said teachers are responsible for educating a civilization making generation.

The leader made the remarks during a meeting with hundreds of teachers and Education Ministry staff in Tehran on Wednesday. Ayatollah Khamenei further noted that human resources are the foundation of any civilization and the creators of the new Islamic civilization are members of the generation that is now being educated by teachers.

He went on to say that the importance and value of a teacher’s work must be viewed from this angle.

The leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution added that given their lofty goal, this generation must have an Iranian-Islamic identity, strong beliefs and confidence and must be aware of the fact that Eastern and the Western civilizations have become obsolete.

Ayatollah Khamenei underscored the necessity of appreciating the efforts of teachers, saying their current problems must be solved with patience.

The leader instructed the Iranian Education Ministry to eliminate useless science from the curriculum of students.

He said beneficial science is one that nurtures the talents of the youth and helps the country to make progress by investing in their future.

Ayatollah Khamenei maintained that some of the subjects in the current curriculum are just material that flows into the minds of students without any benefit for the present or the future.

These subjects, he added, must be identified and removed from the curriculum.