Iran’s Leader Attends Quran Recitation Ceremony via Video-Conference

Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has attended a ceremony to recite holy Qur’an via video-conferencing amid the spread of the coronavirus.

In previous years, the ceremony used to be held in the presence of the Leader during the holy month of Ramadan, but this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic Ayatollah Khamenei and Qur’an reciters attended the event via video-conference.

This ceremony was broadcasted live on the national TV and radio channels as well as on the website of the leader, Khamenei.ir.

At the end of this event, Ayatollah Khamenei said the Qur’an is the book of life.

He added that if human beings follow the rules of life based on the Qur’an teachings, happiness will befall them in this world and the next.