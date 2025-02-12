Iran president says Tehran not to back down from any threat

Speaking to the people of Bushehr in Southern Iran on Wednesday afternoon, President Pezeshkian said If the Americans are truly seeking negotiations, why don’t they halt their hostile policies? Those who now pay lip service to dialogue have imposed the harshest sanctions against the Iranian people and blocked all avenues for engagement.

President Pezeshkian highlighted the martyrdom of thousands of Iranian officials and civilians since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, asserting that these individuals were killed by the Americans, yet the US President accuses Iran of terrorism. Those who are themselves the primary perpetrators of terror in the region are pointing fingers at others.

Addressing Western support for the Zionist regime, he stated before the eyes of the world, that Israel has massacred over 50,000 women, children, elderly, and youth in Gaza, razing their homes to the ground. It has committed similar atrocities in Lebanon and Syria. Yet the same nations backing this regime seek to deny Iran the right to defensive capabilities. They should know that the Iranian people will never surrender to such pressures.

In closing, Pezeshkian emphasized If we all join hands and rely on our domestic capacities, we will elevate this nation to the peaks of dignity and pride.