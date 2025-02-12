Media WireFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Iran president says Tehran not to back down from any threat

By IFP Media Wire

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has condemned Washington's policies toward Tehran as hostile, stating that the Iranian people have recognized these double standards and will no longer be deterred from their path by such deceit.

Speaking to the people of Bushehr in Southern Iran on Wednesday afternoon, President Pezeshkian said If the Americans are truly seeking negotiations, why don’t they halt their hostile policies? Those who now pay lip service to dialogue have imposed the harshest sanctions against the Iranian people and blocked all avenues for engagement.

President Pezeshkian highlighted the martyrdom of thousands of Iranian officials and civilians since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, asserting that these individuals were killed by the Americans, yet the US President accuses Iran of terrorism. Those who are themselves the primary perpetrators of terror in the region are pointing fingers at others.

Addressing Western support for the Zionist regime, he stated before the eyes of the world, that Israel has massacred over 50,000 women, children, elderly, and youth in Gaza, razing their homes to the ground. It has committed similar atrocities in Lebanon and Syria. Yet the same nations backing this regime seek to deny Iran the right to defensive capabilities. They should know that the Iranian people will never surrender to such pressures.

In closing, Pezeshkian emphasized If we all join hands and rely on our domestic capacities, we will elevate this nation to the peaks of dignity and pride.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks