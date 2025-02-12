IFP ExclusiveSocietyLifestyle

Deputy youth minister: 205 licensed matchmaking centers operating in Iran to increase marriage rate

Iran’s deputy minister of youth affairs at the ministry of sports and youth, announced that 205 matchmaking centers for marriage have been officially licensed in Iran, with strict oversight to ensure compliance with regulations.

Ali Reza Rahimi explained that the initiative is rooted in parliamentary legislation, aimed at facilitating marriage among young people, adding a specialized task force has been formed to evaluate the effectiveness of the centers and websites in increasing marriage rates.

The deputy minister stressed the importance of preventing misuse on these platforms, noting that rigorous monitoring is in place to address any issues. He also highlighted the global prevalence of matchmaking services, stating that such platforms provide a valuable opportunity for young people seeking marriage.

He suggested leveraging domestic social media networks to enhance the effectiveness of these services.

In a separate discussion, Rahimi touched on the concerning rise in teenage suicide, describing it as a serious issue requiring immediate attention.

A dedicated task force, led by government officials, is working to address the root causes, including social and psychological factors.

