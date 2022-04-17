Iran’s Khatibzadeh: Normalization with Israel has emboldened it in brutality

Khatibzadeh said in a tweet the Zionists’ new crimes against Palestinians cause deep anger among Muslims. Khatibzadeh added that the crimes are a reminder that normalization with this apartheid regime only further emboldens the oppressor to double down on its brutality.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman called on all world Muslims to stand united behind the Palestinian cause.

At least 158 Palestinians were wounded after Israeli forces raided the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Friday. Palestinians responded to this act of aggression by throwing stone and firecrackers.

The Friday raid was the latest in a series of attacks by the Israelis against Palestinians over the past days.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site for the world Muslims. The mosque has been defiled on numerous occasions by Israel with the perpetrators of the desecration doing it with impunity.

Israel has been shielded from the full force of international law by its staunchest ally the US, which has vetoed many resolutions against Tel Aviv at the UN Security Council.