IFP ExclusiveJudiciarySelected

Iran’s Judiciary: Actor Pejman Jamshidi’s case still under preliminary investigation

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Judiciary Spokesman Asghar Jahangir has announced that the case involving actor and former footballer Pejman Jamshidi accused of sexual assault remains in the preliminary investigation phase, emphasizing that legal restrictions prevent the release of further details at this stage.

He said information would be provided once proceedings are finalized.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Jahangir stated that while individuals are free to express their opinions, they must respect legal, moral, and religious boundaries.

He noted that the current case arose after a private complaint was filed, adding that such cases are pursued when individuals believe their rights have been violated.

Jahangir confirmed that Jamshidi had initially been detained following a private complaint, with his temporary detention order later changed to a bail arrangement.

The actor was arrested on October 21 and released on November 3 after appealing the decision through his lawyers.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks