Saturday, October 28, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Iran’s former FM warns of Israel’s plot to drag US into war against Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warns that Israel is bent on expanding the war it’s waged on Gaza.

Zarif noted that the number 1 goal of Tel Aviv is to drag the US into a war on Iran, which he described as the Israeli regime’s long-time dream.

Zarif said Israel’s former prime minister Ariel Sharon once visited Washington to persuade the US to attack Iran instead of Iraq.

He cited Sharon as telling US officials that “the right target” was Tehran, not Baghdad.

Zarif stressed that the US declined to attack Iran because it knew it would be confronted by the Iranian people.

Elsewhere in his comments, Zarif further said no matter what Israel does, it can no longer restore its image of invincibility after the October 7 attack by resistance fighters from Gaza.

Zarif said founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini was the pioneer in shattering that image and that Palestinians are beholden to him for their victory.

The former top Iranian diplomat said as long as occupation persists, defense against it is legitimate.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks