Iran’s FM: Only way to confront Israel’s reckless behavior is unified Islamic response

Israel launched airstrikes on the headquarters of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha, in what was described as an “assassination operation” that claimed the lives of several Hamas officials as well as civilians in the Persian Gulf Arab country.

“Israel has heinously done what Iran would never contemplate: attacking the dear People and Government of Qatar,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.

“Iran stands with its Qatari and Palestinian brothers in the face of this illegal attack on urban residences used by civilian guests of the State of Qatar who do not pose a threat to anyone,” he added and offered condolences over the “vile assault”, which also left civilians injured.

The Iranian foreign minister called for concerted efforts by Muslims in the face of Israeli acts of aggression and expressed the Islamic Republic’s readiness for cooperation in confronting threats.

“The only way to decisively address the recklessness of the Israeli regime is for the Muslim world to act in unison. Iran stands ready to deepen cooperation in the interest of confronting threats to international peace and security,” Araghchi stressed.