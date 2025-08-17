Iran’s FM expresses confidence in bright future for Iran-Armenia ties

His remarks came in a statement ahead of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s upcoming visit to Yerevan.

Araghchi further spoke about the deep historical and cultural bonds between Iran and Armenia, noting that centuries of cultural exchange and shared traditions have strengthened bilateral ties.

Touching on economic ties, the foreign minister underlined that Tehran remains one of Yerevan’s key trade partners and that Iran views its border with Armenia as a “bridge” for energy, transport, and security cooperation.

Elsewhere, Araghchi reiterated Tehran’s commitment to peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

“The road ahead is clear,” he noted. “Iran and Armenia are ready to write a new chapter of friendship that will bring greater prosperity to both nations and the broader region.”