Sunday, August 17, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Iran’s FM expresses confidence in bright future for Iran-Armenia ties

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has predicted a “bright future” for relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Armenia. Araghchi said no one can derail this path.

His remarks came in a statement ahead of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s upcoming visit to Yerevan.

Araghchi further spoke about the deep historical and cultural bonds between Iran and Armenia, noting that centuries of cultural exchange and shared traditions have strengthened bilateral ties.

Touching on economic ties, the foreign minister underlined that Tehran remains one of Yerevan’s key trade partners and that Iran views its border with Armenia as a “bridge” for energy, transport, and security cooperation.

Elsewhere, Araghchi reiterated Tehran’s commitment to peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

“The road ahead is clear,” he noted. “Iran and Armenia are ready to write a new chapter of friendship that will bring greater prosperity to both nations and the broader region.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks