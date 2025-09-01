Monday, September 1, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveNuclear

Iran’s first vice president: West using snapback to disrupt nation, but people have overcome sanctions

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Reza Aref

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said on Monday that Western powers are attempting to create unrest in the country by threatening to trigger the snapback mechanism, stipulated in the moribund 2015 JCPOA nuclear accord, but stressed that Iranians have long adapted to sanctions.

Speaking at a meeting with senior officials of the state IRIB broadcaster, Aref said the Iranian administration has faced a “state of war” since its first day in office last year.

“Our strategy has been that people should live in peace and continue their work, while we prepare for the worst scenarios,” he noted.

Aref revealed that the government drafted a “war economy” plan early in its term to respond effectively to any crisis.

He noted that despite external pressure, the recent 12-day standoff with the US and Israel in the region turned out to be “one of the calmest periods” domestically.

Addressing European threats of reimposing sanctions, Aref said: “They can play their last card, but we haven’t even revealed our first.”

He added that the Iranian nation, drawing on the experiences of the eight-year war with Iraq in the 1980s and years of sanctions, will stand resilient against Western pressure.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks