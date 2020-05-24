Iran’s First Tanker in Venezuela to Deliver Much-Needed Gasoline

The first of five tankers carrying Iranian gasoline to Venezuela has arrived in the Latin American country despite the US threats.

“The ships of the sister Islamic Republic of Iran are in our exclusive economic zone,” Venezuelan oil minister Tareck El Aissami wrote on Twitter.

His tweet came after the arrival of the first tanker, named Fortune, which was escorted by the Venezuelan armed forces after entering the country’s waters.

The five tankers are reportedly carrying about 1.5 million barrels of gasoline.

The shipment comes amid tensions between Tehran and Washington, which has imposed sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports and Iran.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday warned of “consequences” if the US stopped the ships from reaching their destination.