Iran’s Economy Thriving despite Sanctions: Vice-President

Iran’s first vice president says the country’s economy is up and running, and the production and procurement of commodities are well underway thanks to efforts by importers and exporters.

Es’haq Jahangiri said the most important program for the nation’s economy in the post-sanctions era should be to enhance exports.

“Chairpersons of joint commissions of Iran and neighbouring countries should remove problems with the infrastructure of foreign trade as soon as possible,” the vice president said.

Jahangiri also noted that small vessels should be produced to replace old launches as soon as possible.

He also stressed the need to boost the country’s transit potential and enhance transportation corridors.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jahangiri touched upon the recent huge fire which broke out at a customs post on Iran-Afghanistan border.

“Afghanistan and Iraq are among the largest markets for Iran’s exports, and Iran sends most of its exports to these countries,” he said.

Jahangiri added all resources should be mobilized to rebuild and retrofit the Islam Qala border crossing in order to maintain the trend of foreign trade between Iran and Afghanistan.