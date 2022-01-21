Iran’s East Azarbaijan to facilitate Turkish investments

Abedin Khorram made the remark in a meeting with Çetin Taner, the new consul general of Turkey in the provincial, Tabriz.

The administration of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi is determined to promote the country’s political, economic, and cultural relations with neighboring states, said the provincial chief, adding that Tehran-Ankara ties will grow day by day, particularly through cooperation between Tabriz and Turkish cities.

Khorram said all possible obstacles in the way of bilateral ties will be removed, calling for the Turkish consul general to further pave the way for the issuance of visas for Iranians.

He voiced the province’s readiness for attracting investors, saying East Azarbaijan enjoys the necessary infrastructure for that end in the industrial areas, namely Foreign Investments Township, Sahlan Special Economic Zone, Besat Township, and Aras Free Trade-Industrial Zone.

The governor general asked the Turkish Consulate General in Tabriz to introduce the tourist attractions and handicrafts of East Azarbaijan Province to the Turkish people.

Taner, for his part, said “I am convinced that the two countries can develop their bilateral relations in the political, cultural, scientific, and investment sectors,” said the diplomat.

Concerning the customs procedures, he continued, “We will follow up the necessary measures and your cooperation is needed.”

Shifting to the investments by his fellow countrymen in East Azarbaijan, Taner expressed hope that the guarantees would encourage them to invest in the Iranian province.