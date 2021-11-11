Iran’s deputy FM meets British counterpart in London

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri has held talks with Minister for Middle East and North Africa at the British Foreign Office James Cleverly in London over bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

Bagheri arrived in London heading a diplomatic delegation Wednesday evening. He met with Iran pundits and representatives of British think tanks earlier Thursday.

He is scheduled to meet with several other British Foreign Office officials. Bilateral and regional issues, as well as the Vienna talks, are among the issues on the agenda of Bagheri’s talks with the British officials.

Before flying to Britain, Bagheri traveled to France and Germany, where he met with high-ranking officials of the two countries. He described those meetings as detailed, candid, serious and constructive.

The Deputy Foreign Minister said in a tweet about the meetings with the European officials that exchanging views on bilateral and regional issues as well as the future talks are on the agenda.

He added, “We will spare no effort to advance our national interests, including getting illegal sanctions lifted”.

The shuttle diplomacy on the part of Iranian officials come as the date for the resumption of the Vienna talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal and getting the sanctions removed draws closer. The talks will start on November 29.