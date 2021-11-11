Iran’s deputy FM in Europe for talks

Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs has arrived in the British capital, London, as part of his European tour to sit down with high-ranking UK officials.

Heading a diplomatic delegation, Ali Bagheri Kani is scheduled to meet with his opposite number as well as several other Foreign Office authorities on Thursday.

Among issues on the agenda are consultations about Vienna talks.

A fresh round of negotiations about the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is to resume in Vienna on October 30, 2021. The talks will focus on the lifting of cruel and inhumane sanctions against Iran.

Bagheri Kani’s tour of Europe had already taken him to Paris and Berlin.

“As part of consultations with my colleagues in other countries, I will meet several European counterparts in the coming days,” he tweeted.

“Exchanging views on bilateral and regional issues as well as the future talks [in Vienna] is on the agenda. We will spare no effort to advance our national interests, namely the lifting of illegal sanctions,” he added.

As for the Vienna talks, the senior diplomat underlined, “We will have no nuclear negotiations because the nuclear issue was completely agreed on, in 2015, in a deal between Iran and the 5+1 group,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian described Bagheri’s negotiations in Europe as successful.

“These days, Dr. Bagheri is engaged in successful talks in Europe,” he said in a tweet.

“At the negotiating table in Vienna, we are ready to deliver a good agreement. The return of all parties to their commitments is an important and leading principle,” Amir Abdollahina added.