Iran’s defense minister: Tehran ready to supply Syrian with sophisticated weaponry 

Speaking during a meeting with his Syrian counterpart General Ali Abbas in Damascus, Ashtiani also said while Iran stands by Syria in its effort to rebuild itself, Tehran is ready to arm Syria with sophisticated Iranian weaponry.

He noted that reliance on indigenous power is a component of national clout, adding that the Iranian Defense Ministry has adopted the same approach in maritime, ground, aerial, aerospace and electronic fields and has developed a productive capability.

As a result, Ashtiani said, Iran has managed to play its operational role in the fight against terrorism and in supporting oppressed nations without being affected by sanctions.

The defense chief underlined that the Islamic Republic is ready to work with Syria in building a factory and launching production lines of strategic defense products with the aim of beefing up the security of the Syrian people and build multilateral defense infrastructure in the Arab country.

The Syrian defense minister also said boosting Syria’s defense power would make it ready more than ever to fight against terror.

Abbas thanked Iran’s Defense Ministry for its support of Syria, saying the enemies do not spare any effort to damage brotherly ties between Tehran and Damascus but relations between the two nations will expand daily.