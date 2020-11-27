Iran’s Daily COVID-19 Fatalities Down to Lowest in 20 Days

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 406 new fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus, the lowest figure reported since November 7, as the country shuts down government offices in the second week of a national lockdown.

In her press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the new deaths increase the overall death toll to 47,095.

Lari also reported 14,051 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 922,397.

So far, she added, 640,065 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,860 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 5,995,445 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan-and-Baluchestan provinces, she added.