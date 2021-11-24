Iran’s Covid deaths hit new low

Iran’s daily Covid deaths hit a new low as a vaccination campaign continues countrywide.

The Iranian Health Ministry says 95 people have died of the disease since Tuesday. This is the lowest daily death toll from the disease in nearly eight months.

The deaths push to 129,280 the number of people killed by the Coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

The Health Ministry also said on Wednesday there were 4,813 new cases including 724 hospitalizations over the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, 6,092,822 people have contracted Covid in Iran. The majority of them, that is, 5,819,025 people recovered from the disease.

The downward trend in Covid deaths and new infections has held after the fifth wave of the pandemic subsided in Iran. Officials say the downward trend is due to the high rate of vaccination.

In spite of the fact Covid is in marked retreat in Iran, authorities are urging people to remain cautious as the country is not yet out of the woods.