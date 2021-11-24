Iran’s Covid deaths hit new low

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s daily Covid deaths hit a new low as a vaccination campaign continues countrywide.

The Iranian Health Ministry says 95 people have died of the disease since Tuesday. This is the lowest daily death toll from the disease in nearly eight months. 

The deaths push to 129,280 the number of people killed by the Coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. 

The Health Ministry also said on Wednesday there were 4,813 new cases including 724 hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. 

Since the start of the pandemic, 6,092,822 people have contracted Covid in Iran. The majority of them, that is, 5,819,025 people recovered from the disease. 

The downward trend in Covid deaths and new infections has held after the fifth wave of the pandemic subsided in Iran. Officials say the downward trend is due to the high rate of vaccination. 

In spite of the fact Covid is in marked retreat in Iran, authorities are urging people to remain cautious as the country is not yet out of the woods.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here