Iran’s Covid deaths become 2-digit

Iran’s daily Covid death toll has become 2-digit after 234 days.

The Iranian Health Ministry announced on Monday 97 people have died of the disease since Sunday. The deaths push to 129,053 the number of people killed by the Coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. The Health Ministry also said there were 5,427 new cases including 840 hospitalizations over the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, 6,082,865 people have contracted Covid in Iran. The majority of them, that is, 5,795,060 people recovered from the disease.

The downward trend in Covid deaths and new infections has held after the fifth wave of the pandemic subsided in Iran.

The high rate of vaccination in Iran has been credited for the downward trend. The vaccination campaign in Iran has not slowed although the number of total doses administered so far has reached 102,749,034. The number of first doses is 56,830,741. Meanwhile, 45,115,003 people have received the second dose. The number of the third doses, also known as the booster shot, administered is 803,290.

In spite of the fact Covid is in marked retreat in Iran, authorities are urging people to remain cautious as the country is not yet out of the woods.