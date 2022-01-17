Monday, January 17, 2022
Iran’s Behrouz Afkhami announces retirement as cinema director

By IFP Editorial Staff

Famous Iranian filmmaker Behrouza Afkhami has announced retirement from cinema directorship.

Afkhami said, “I think Child of the Morning is the best film I have made and I would like this to be my last film as a cinema director in Iran.”

He added that it’s likely he will make a movie abroad for worldwide distribution and release on platforms, and “I have some thoughts about that.”

Afkhami went on to say that he will not quit making and directing TV series. “I think I might make a TV series or even a theater, but I think Child of the Morning is a good ending to directing movies, especially since it’s so good on screen.”

Afkhami is the director of such movies as Bride, Poison, and The Day of Satan. He is said to be among top ten film directors of Iran.

