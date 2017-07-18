Iran’s Bandar Abbas, Italy’s Bari Become Sister Cities

The governor of Hormozgan, along with Mohsen Ziaei, the Director General of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of the province, are in the Puglia region in Italy to sign the agreement, Miras-e Ariya website reports.

The website quotes Ziaei as saying that “the authorities of the port of Bari have sent an official note to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Italy calling for the development of relations and extensive engagement with Bandar Abbas port in Hormozgan province.”

Ziaei has also mentioned that this agreement could be a major step towards realization of Hormozgan’s objectives to have access to trans-regional markets.

“This the first time that Hormozgan’s cultural heritage, handicrafts and tourism is being discussed beyond the borders of the neighbouring countries,” he added.