Iranians celebrating Persian New Year, Nowruz

In Iran the Nowruz celebrations began at 6.36am local time on Wednesday with the arrival of the new year.

The tradition has been celebrated for several thousand years in Persian-speaking countries and communities in Iran, Afghanistan, parts of Central Asia and worldwide.

Every year an animal is assigned to the New Year, and this year, is the year of dragon, which is the symbol of authority, prosperity, and might.

Last year, Iranians experienced bitter events and a rocky economy, so many of them are hoping for a better year, as part of their prayer for the New Year goes, “O reformer of the hearts and minds!… Change our conditions to the best in accordance with Your will”

This year, Nowruz has coincided with the holy fasting month of Ramadan, when people abstain from eating or drinking from sunrise to sunset.

Iran Front Page extends its congratulations to all people around the world who are celebrating Nowruz.