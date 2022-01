As Hazrat Zahra is regarded as the paragon of virtue in Islam, the occasion has been designated as Mother’s Day in Iran.

Hazrat Zahra enjoys a lofty and highly commendable status and serves as a role model for women with her praiseworthy demeanor.

Iranians go visit their mothers on this day and give them presents.

Or if their mothers have departed this life, they go visit their tombs and lay flowers on their mothers’ final resting places.