Iranians filled with joy after much-coveted snow plasters cities

The snow blanketed many cities and villages in the Hamedan Province, in western Iran.

People were joyful on the roads leading to the north of the country under the snow.

In the capital Tehran and some other cities also, people felt blessed to see the snow this year.

Iran has been experiencing an alarmingly dry winter with precipitation much lower than average.

After four consecutive years of serious water scarcity, the country is grappling with one of its most severe droughts in over five decades.