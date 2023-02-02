Iranian VP unveils 10 maritime industrial products

Speaking on the sidelines of the international exhibition of Iranian-made maritime products in Tehran, he said the event’s mission is to display a selection of the achievements of knowledge-based and technological companies active in the field of maritime transport industries.

Dehghani added that maritime economy is a very important field which has unfortunately been neglected in previous years.

He went on to say that all over the world, large economies come into being by the sea, and the issue of transportation is among the most booming fields in the world.

According to the Iranian vice president, the Islamic Republic has begun working on maritime economy.

Dehghani then spoke about what percentage of the problems and needs of maritime industry has been solved by knowledge-based companies in Iran.

He said, “We still have a long way to go to quantify this and give figures on the matter.”

The products he unveiled included a sediment indicator, a sensor measuring water turbidity, an automatic coastal identification device, etc.