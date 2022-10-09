Repier: Iranian TV presenter removed over comments on the recent riots

ISNA news agency reported this is a confirmation of the reports that the program’s former presenter and producer Mojtaba Pourbakhsh is removed following his comments about the recent protests and riots in Iran.

The reports initially named Mohammad Sianaki, who acted as the sports reporter for Football, as the replacement for Pourbakhsh, but the new presenter turned out to be Pouria Khosravi after the show was aired.

The removal of Pourbakhsh is yet to be officially confirmed by the IRIB and its sports channel’s officials.

He had earlier shared an instagram post in which he suggested his removal.