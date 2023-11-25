Saturday, November 25, 2023
Report: Iranian striker Taremi in radar of a Saudi soccer club 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mehdi Taremi

Reports say a Saudi soccer club has offered to pay Iranian international footballer Mehdi Taremi 13 million euros for his transfer to the club.

The report did not reveal which Saudi football club is after Taremi.

But earlier, media reports said Taremi is in the radar of Italy’s Inter Milan.

The Iranian striker is for the time being a player of Portuguese football club Porto. But his contract with the club will expire at the end of this season.

Porto has not yet made a decision to extend its contract with Taremi. Taremi is the only Iranian footballer to have doubled in the World Cup for his country.

He netted twice in the match against England to which Iran lost 6-2 during the World Cup 2022 finals in Qatar.

