Iranian space chief: Efforts afoot to build two new high-precision satellites

Salarieh was speaking at the launching ceremony of a special outlet covering space news at Iran’s Tasnim News Agency in Tehran on Thursday.

He added the Islamic republic has taken long strides toward making high-precision sensing satellites.

Salarieh also said Pars 2 is actually a sensing satellite with an imaging accuracy of 4 meters.

According to the Iranian space chief, Pars 3 satellite, with an imaging accuracy of about 2 meters, is the most advanced satellite of the Islamic Republic.

Iran is the ninth country in the world after the former Soviet Union, the United States, France, Japan, China, the United Kingdom, India and the Zionist regime that has successfully launched a satellite.

Since 2005, the Islamic Republic has joined the club of countries having space technology by sending the Sina 1 Satellite, which was put into orbit with help from Russia.

Iran’s Space Organization plans to use space and develop its own space technologies using homegrown know-how and international cooperation alike.