Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Iranian sources: No deadline exists for reaching deal in Vienna

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian sources close to the Vienna talks say there is no deadline for reaching a deal in the Vienna talks.

Arabic Sky News, quoting the Iranian sources, said the claim by the US and European sources is false.

Earlier, Politico cited officials close to the negotiations as saying the window for reaching a deal could close by the end of January or early February.

Meanwhile, British, French and German diplomats said talks to revive the 2015 Iran deal must be completed within weeks not months.

Iran has repeatedly said it will not give in to pressure over the Vienna talks nor will it accept a deal that does not fulfill its interests.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also said recently Iran will not accept any artificial deadline and it hopes the US and other Western countries will not believe their deadlines and will think of a good deal.

Khatibzadeh also said the window for reaching a deal will not remain open forever. He noted that Iran will never carry the burden of keeping the nuclear deal alive alone.

