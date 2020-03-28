Iranian Singers Giving Online Concerts to Lift People’s Spirits amid Lockdown

Started as of Friday night, the artists will stage their concerts every night for two weeks.

Omid Hajili, Mehdi Jahani, Roozbeh Bemani, Master Asadollahi Group, Reza Yazdani, Rastak Group, Hamid Asgari, Gil & Amard Group (Nasser Vahdati), Mahdi Yaghma’ee, Juana Group (Saadullah Nasiri), Hamid Hami, Lian Bushehr, Sina Sarlak, and Ashwan are the singers who will perform till April 9 in the empty concert hall of Tehran’s Milad Tower.

The audience can watch the live programs online via the TVA Video on Demand (VOD) service (TVA.ir) at 9 pm.

Tehran municipality in collaboration with a cultural institute has organised these concerts to keep up the spirit of people during the spread of the deadly virus. The Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance has also issued the permission for these concerts.