Tuesday, November 7, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveArtMusic

Iranian singer, Akbar Golpayegani, laid to rest

By IFP Editorial Staff

The revered figure in Iranian music, Akbar Golpayegani, was laid to rest in a solemn ceremony held earlier this Tuesday morning.

Golpayegani, a trailblazing pioneer in the Iranian music, left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of the nation.

His legacy, marked by innovative compositions and a profound influence on generations of musicians, was honored as he was buried in the artists’ section in Behesht-e-Zahra cemetry, in southern Tehran, among other luminaries who shaped Iran’s artistic heritage.

Golpayegani’s passing has stirred a wave of mourning and tributes across the music community and beyond, with heartfelt eulogies pouring in from fans, fellow artists, and dignitaries alike. Recognized for his virtuosity and dedication to preserving and advancing traditional Iranian music, his departure leaves a void in the hearts of many who were touched by his melodies and contributions to the cultural heritage.

More in pictures:

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks