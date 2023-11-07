Iranian singer, Akbar Golpayegani, laid to rest

Golpayegani, a trailblazing pioneer in the Iranian music, left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of the nation.

His legacy, marked by innovative compositions and a profound influence on generations of musicians, was honored as he was buried in the artists’ section in Behesht-e-Zahra cemetry, in southern Tehran, among other luminaries who shaped Iran’s artistic heritage.

Golpayegani’s passing has stirred a wave of mourning and tributes across the music community and beyond, with heartfelt eulogies pouring in from fans, fellow artists, and dignitaries alike. Recognized for his virtuosity and dedication to preserving and advancing traditional Iranian music, his departure leaves a void in the hearts of many who were touched by his melodies and contributions to the cultural heritage.

