Featured NewsIFP ExclusiveNuclear

Iranian security official denies New York Times’ nuclear weapon claims

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Nuclear Program

An Iranian security official has dismissed the latest New York Times report alleging that Iran is secretly working on a faster method to develop nuclear weapons, calling it baseless and a fabrication.

Speaking to Tasnim News Agency, the official described the report as “delusional” and devoid of any truth, emphasizing that such claims are merely an extension of certain U.S. media outlets’ efforts to serve Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s agenda.

The security official stated that the New York Times has been consistently engaged in spreading misinformation about Iran, largely due to the involvement of Ronen Bergman, a former Mossad officer, and Farnaz Fassihi, who is said to collaborate closely with Bergman.

The report argues that the newspaper has effectively become a propaganda tool for Israeli intelligence, frequently publishing unfounded accusations against Iran.

The official further stated that media organizations like Reuters and The New York Times have gained notoriety for manufacturing false narratives against Iran, reiterating that Tehran remains committed to its official stance on nuclear non-proliferation.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks