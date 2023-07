According to the Iranian media, an armed assailant, in his 30s, stormed a drug store in the Sadra town of the provincial capital of Shiraz “with the intention of extortion,” shot live rounds, and took five people, including the employees and customers, hostage. Police forces quickly intervened.

The hostage-taker opened fire on the security forces and threatened to kill the captives.

The security forces eventually shot the attacker dead and safely freed the hostages.