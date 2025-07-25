Friday, July 25, 2025
Iranian, Saudi FMs discuss regional developments, Gaza crisis

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan have discussed regional and international developments during a telephone conversation.

Araghchi condemned the escalating atrocities by the Israeli regime, particularly the blockade of food and medicine in Gaza, describing it as a form of genocide.

He stressed the urgency of using all available capacities including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other international bodies to break the siege and deliver essential aid to the people of Gaza.

Araghchi also denounced the recent move by the Israeli Knesset to impose full control over the occupied West Bank, calling it a blatant display of Israel’s expansionist and law-breaking nature.

The top Iranian diplomat warned that this action, amid continued human rights violations and the assault on Gaza, reveals the Zionist regime’s ultimate intent to wipe out Palestine as a nation, land, and identity.

Meanwhile, Araghchi briefed his Saudi counterpart on the latest status of talks between Iran and the three European countries.

Both sides agreed on the urgent need for practical and immediate measures to stop the violence in Palestine and to support the people of Gaza.

They discussed the use of joint Islamic and Arab platforms to address the crisis in the besieged territory.

